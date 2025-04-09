MTN mourns Pascal Dozie, a steady hand with an enduring legacy

MTN Nigeria on Tuesday while paying tribute to its late founding Chairman, Pascal Dozie, described him as a steady hand, wise and gentle.

By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, said in a statement that Dozie’s unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential and his dedication to its development were truly inspiring.

Toriola said that Dozie’s leadership at MTN Nigeria laid the foundation for its success, adding that his legacy would continue to guide MTN in the years to come.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Pascal Gabriel Dozie, founding Chairman of MTN Nigeria.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

“A pioneer statesman and titan of industry, Dr. Dozie played a pivotal role in the emergence of mobile telephony in Nigeria, and in shaping the MTN Nigeria story,’’ he said.

According to Toriola, Dozie brought insight, experience and leadership at a time when bold vision was essential.

The CEO said that he was instrumental in securing the early support and investment that brought the Y’ello dream to life.

Toriola said on May 16, 2001, Dozie made the first call on the MTN network, a historic moment in Nigeria’s telecommunications journey.

He said that for 18 years, from 2001 to 2019, Dr. Dozie served as Chairman, leading with strength and conviction.

According to him, Dozie’s presence on the Board was unifying, he championed good governance, corporate responsibility, long-term value, and was deeply committed to the greater good.

“In challenging times, he remained a stabilising force,’’ Toriola restated.

The CEO highlighted its late founding chairman’s landmark contributions to include the incorporation of the MTN Nigeria Foundation in 2004 and commitment to dedicating a percentage of profit after tax to social investments.

“Other contributions include the launch of one of Africa’s largest switching centres in 2010; his significant role in 2015 during critical conversations around the regulatory fine and its resolution.

“It also includes the introduction of Africa’s first 3G feature phone in 2018 and MTN Nigeria’s listing in 2019 on the premium board of the Nigerian Exchange,” Toriola recalled.

The Group President and CEO, MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, said that Dozie was instrumental in the MTN Group’s expansion into Nigeria.

Mupita said: “He provided visionary leadership that has left an indelible mark on our company’s history.

“His commitment to excellence and integrity set a standard that we continue to uphold.

“His legacy goes well beyond MTN, he believed in Nigeria’s potential and dedicated his life to building a stronger nation.

“His impact spanned banking, telecommunications, education and public service.

“He founded Diamond Bank, led the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, and served as a Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, among many other distinguished roles,’’ Mupita said.

According to him, Dozie was a generous mentor, who inspired and guided countless individuals who continue to uphold the values he lived by.

Mupita said that Dozie was a quiet revolutionary who could ease tensions with grace and consistently led with clarity and conviction.

He noted that Dozie was warm, principled, and deeply respected by all who encountered him.

“Fondly known as PGD, he was honoured with the national awards of Officer and Commander of the Order of the Niger (OON and CON).

“Beyond the accolades, what we remember most is the man himself who was innovative, dedicated, measured, thoughtful and humble.

“We are profoundly grateful for his time with us. His memory will remain a guiding light for MTN, Nigeria’s business community and everyone who shares his unwavering commitment to progress built on integrity and service,” the MTN president said.

Earlier, The Chief Corporate Relations Officer, Mr Tobe Okigbo, in his address at the MTN Champs Season 3.0 news conference, described him as a wise and gentle leader.

Okigbo said that as a wise and gentle soul, Dozie understood the dynamics of various colleagues and was a truly influential figure.

He recalled Dozie’s wise counsel and guidance, which had a profound impact on the company’s operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Pascal Dozie, the MTN founding chairman, died at the age of 85. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)