Police Inspector dies in Calabar watching Arsenal match

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

An Inspector with the Nigerian Police, Stephen Enang on Tuesday night in Calabar died while watching the Champions League match between Arsenal and Real Madrid at a football viewing center.

Enang, said to be a diehard fan of Arsenal, was until his death, attached to the Akim Police Division, along IBB Way in Calabar.

He was said to be a regular caller at the football viewing center located at Abang-Asang Street, Calabar Municipality Local Government Area of Cross River, where the tragedy struck.

He was also said not to have displayed any sign of illness before the game, and even joined in the excitement when the first, second, and third goals of Arsenal were scored.

According to his friend, who pleaded anonymity, the late inspector was discovered unconscious after the final whistle.

“Before the match, he was hail and hearty, there was no issue whatsoever, that we know of, because he is a very quiet and soft spoken guy, who loves football, and a die hard Arsenal fan.

“He is an Inspector of Police also with Akim Police Division, we were all watching the game, his team scored the first goal, and he was so excited, same with the second and third goals.

“He jumped up all in jubilation to each of these goals; we didn’t know that as he sat back in his chair waiting for the final whistle, Stephen was gone.

”We only discovered that he was not moving after the game, when everyone was leaving the viewing center, and he didn’t stand up like others.

”That was when we discovered he was no longer conscious, he was rushed to the Police hospital at Akim, where the health professionals did everything they could to revive him, but all their efforts proved abortive, as he was confirmed dead.”

Efforts to get reaction of the state Police command was not successful as the spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, kept busing calls put through to her mobile number.

She also failed to reply to messages sent to her on the incident. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)