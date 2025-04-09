How Nigeria’s federalism can function optimally – Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria needs patriots, including citizens, leaders and institutions, ready to be counted with a view to establishing a federation that serves the people.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice-President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria needs patriots, including citizens, leaders and institutions, ready to be counted with a view to establishing a federation that serves the people.

Shettima said this on Tuesday in Abuja during the 7th edition of Annual Leadership Conference and Awards, held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

He said the problems attributed to the current federal system often stem from the poor management of resources rather than from any inherent flaw in the country’s constitutional architecture.

Represented Dr Aliyu Modibbo,

Special Adviser, General Duties to the President (Office of the Vice-President), Shettima stated,”the Nigerian challenge, when carefully considered, lies less in the structure of our federalism.

” And more in the deficit of our collective fiscal responsibility. To improve our federalism, we must not lose sight of the dysfunctions that have been allowed to fester under the current system.

” If we at the national level deliver on our promises, if our governors manage their allocations with prudence, if our local governments are truly autonomous and accountable.

” And if every kobo is deployed with the people’s interest in mind, then the structure will serve us well.”

The vice-president said, rather than mould Nigeria’s federal system after the ones in Canada and parts of Europe, efforts and attention should be focused more on reforming to meet the country’s unique realities.

Shettima urged, “We must resist the temptation to romanticise foreign systems or prescribe imported solutions that fail to account for our distinct social, ethnic, and demographic complexities.

“What we seek, therefore, is not a photocopy of another country’s model, but a federal structure tailored to our aspirations.

” It must reflect our values, ensure accountability, and foster development at all levels. The only road to such a destination is through sincere dialogue.”

Shettima highlighted current efforts by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to confront some of the challenges with the federal system, insistingg that it was the only path to sustainable development.

” This administration, under the leadership of Tinubu is confronting this challenge directly.

” We have chosen the path of reform. It is bold, often difficult, but necessary.

“One such step is our unflinching pursuit of local government autonomy—a vision we are realizing through the sanctity of due legal process.,”he said.

According to Shettima, the recent Supreme Court pronouncements in favour of local government autonomy underscored Tinubu’s commitment to building a federal structure that works for the grassroots.

He added, ” This is how we make the federation functional: by bringing governance closer to the people.

“The policy choices pursued by this administration—from the removal of fuel subsidies to the introduction of tax reform bills—are aimed at guaranteeing a fiscally responsible federation.

” It will also create a system that offers each state both increased allocations and the opportunity to participate in debates and reforms for long-term fiscal stability.”

Shettima commended the Leadership Media Group for creating the platform for dialogue and recognising excellence.

He called on the awardees to note that the honour was both a celebration and a call to duty.

“In you, we see the embodiment of the values we aspire to institutionalise integrity, innovation, and impact.

“The path to national renewal is long, but each of you has shown that it is walkable,” he added. (NAN)