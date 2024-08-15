Tinubu promises DICON funding to boost weapon production

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to make significant investments in the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to ensure it achieves

By Deborah Coker

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to make significant investments in the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) to ensure it achieves its mandates before 2030.

Tinubu said this in his remarks at the 60th anniversary celebration of DICON and the maiden African Defence Industries Conference holding in Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, Tinubu said that national security remained a top priority of the administration.

He noted that the contemporary security challenges the nation was facing required tying into the concept of the Whole of Government and Society Approach to resolve them decisively.

He added that with the signing of the DICON Act 2023, a new era for DICON has been marked, positioning it as the arrowhead of the nation’s Military Industrial Complex.

“It is also providing a robust framework to drive our strategic objectives in defence manufacturing and technology and supporting the modernisation of our Armed Forces to address national and subre-gional security challenges.

“As we celebrate this diamond jubilee, we also embrace a renewed vision for the future, aligned with our administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“The DICON Evolution Strategy and Road Map 2030, based on the DICON Act 2023 that we launch today, aims to bridge performance gaps in our Military Industrial Complex and reposition DICON as a global player, as was long envisaged by our founding fathers.

“This strategy aligns primarily with two key priorities of our Renewed Hope Agenda: strengthening national security and accelerating economic diversification through industrialisation, digitisation, manufacturing, and innovation.

“Industrialisation and innovation, as we all know, are capital-intensive ventures but necessary for the growth of any nation.

“To this end, my administration will invest substantially in DICON to ensure it delivers on its mandate efficiently within the 2030 roadmap timeframe,” he said.

The president also said that the upgraded capabilities emerging from the strategy would significantly enhance Nigeria’s defence infrastructure, and ensuring peace and prosperity for the nation.

He added that his passion to see the speedy growth of DICON and Nigeria’s Military Industrial Complex motivated him to sign the DICON Act 2023 into law within his first six months in office.

According to him, the right environment has thus been created for DICON to be equipped with modern automated production lines and production systems.

“I am happy to see the progress towards establishing our first uncrewed or unmanned aerial and land vehicle automated production lines.

“These lofty steps would indeed bring us closer to the rest of the world, and no doubt significantly impact our current efforts to defeat terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other violent crimes in our country.”

Tinubu noted that the newly automated production lines for various categories of ammunition would provide the armed forces with advanced equipment tailored to the nation’s contemporary challenges, and providing troops with the required advantage over their adversaries.

“Introducing the BAT A-1 Specialised Assault Rifle and its production line will address small arms proliferation issues while equipping our security operatives with modern fighting capabilities.

“The proposed state-of-the-art micro motherboard processing facility will be the backbone of robotics and artificial intelligence innovations, leveraging resources from our newly inaugurated lithium development plant in Nasarawa State.

“Expanding our production capabilities and enhancing our research and development efforts will create jobs, develop human capital, and stimulate economic growth.

“Establishing a tech hub and R&D lab in Abuja will provide the enabling environment and attract young talent to foster a culture of Innovation, driving Nigeria’s defence industry forward.

“As we march into the future, international collaborations will play a vital role in our success.

“The Maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference, which I am honoured to declare open today, is a platform for forging strategic partnerships to enhance our capabilities and promote regional security.

“I therefore invite our international partners to join us as we work together to build a safer and more prosperous Africa”, the President added. (NAN)