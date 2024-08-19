Hardship: Ex-Rep. empowers 400 indigent people in Katsina

A former member, House of Representatives, Alhaji Babangida Ibrahim-Mahuta, has supported 400 indigent households in the Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency

A former member, House of Representatives, Alhaji Babangida Ibrahim-Mahuta, has supported 400 indigent households in the Malumfashi/Kafur Federal Constituency, to lessen the burden of the current economic hardship on them.

Babangida, who is currently into private business, said while presenting the support to the beneficiaries on Monday in Malumfashi that the intervention has nothing to do with politics.

He said, “It is a genuine attempt to provide succour to people living in very difficult circumstances due to the harsh economic situation in the country.”Represented by his personal aides, Sanusi Hussaini and Sule Lawal-Dansarki, the former lawmaker said it was imperative to support those in dire need to enable them meander through the current hardships.

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to use what they received to support their families, and commit to praying for good leaders.

Ibrahim-Mahuta said, though he was no longer holding any political position, believed that those Allah has endowed with the means to assist people to get out of the present situation should not hesitate in doing so.

In his message to the event, the Galadiman Katsina and District Head of Malumfashi, retired Justice Sadik Mahuta, commended the former lawmaker for the intervention.

Represented by Sarkin Fulani, Aminu Dangoggo, the district head said a lot of people were going through traumatic conditions with some barely able to feed.

He said, ”As such, financial support like the one provided by Ibrahim-Mahuta will greatly bring succour to the beneficiaries.”

Mahuta urged Nigerians to return to Allah, and pray for leaders to discharge their responsibilities to the benefit of the populace.

Also, Sheikh Ibrahim Hayingada, described the intervention as apt, adding that the gesture of supporting the needy only comes from those Allah has favoured.

“In a situation of extreme hardship like the one we are in, it is not everyone that thinks of bringing some relief to the people.

”Such thinking and actions come from only those who will find Allah’s favour in this world and the Hereafter.

“I advise those in positions of leadership and the business community, to emulate this good gesture of reaching out to those in need in their communities,” he added.

Ibrahim, who is the Chairman of Da’awa Group in Malumfashi Local Government Area, recalled that while serving as a lawmaker, Ibrahim-Mahuta had supported the needy, orphans and widows.

Also, a former Chairman of Malumfashi LGA, Malam Lawal Assalamu-alaikum, advised that those entrusted with the distribution of palliatives across the country should be closely monitored to ensure that those targeted, benefit from it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the beneficiaries received from N5,000 to N20,000. (NAN)