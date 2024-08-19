UNICROSS labour unions begin warning strike

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba

Labour Unions in the University of Cross River, has begun a three-day warning strike to press home worker’s demand, an official statement has said

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mark Ayo, the Chairman, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Vincent Etta, the Chairman, National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT)

The statement said that the strike was being embarked upon by workers under the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), SSANU and NAAT in the university.

“Its on record that, we have expressed our grievances through various correspondences to the authorities.

“The correspondences dated June 11,2024, July 15,2024 and August 7, 2024, gave the authorities 21 days, 14 days and seven days notices respectively, to respond to worker’s demands.

“It is sad to report that no action was taken by the authorities on the issues raised in the correspondences.

“Having exhausted the procedure for trade dispute declaration, the unions have embarked on a three-day warning strike beginning from Monday, Aug. 19,” the statement read in parts.

The statement further said that the warning strike was intended to send a message about the neglect, hardship and pains being faced by staff of the university

“The key issues in dispute include poor funding to the university and non-implementation of the 25 and 35 percent consequential salary adjustment,” it said.

It further listed absence of capital projects and host community’s encroachment into the university’s land as some of the reasons for the strike

The statement said that the unions, as critical stakeholders in the growth of the university should be concerned about workers’ welfare and the overall development of the institution.(NAN)