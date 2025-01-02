Group urges FG to address key developmental challenges in 2025

An NGO, Concerned Nation Builders Initiative (CNI), has urged the Federal Government to focus on addressing critical socio-economic challenges to restore hope and improve the lives of Nigerians in 2025.

By Idris Olukoya

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Epe on Thursday, Mr Ladi Kassim, the Welfare Director of the organization, emphasised the need for actionable steps to tackle the nation’s pressing issues.

“The renewed hope Nigerians are yearning for entails a stable economy, improved infrastructure, the protection of lives, quality healthcare, and accessible roads. These are the building blocks of good governance,” he said.

He called on the government to prioritise the rehabilitation of dilapidated roads and the provision of safe transportation systems.

He urged the government to address the nation’s security challenges, make a provision for citizens to have access to clean water, food security, and functional healthcare systems.

“Many communities across Nigeria still lack access to clean water, leaving residents vulnerable to waterborne diseases. The government must act decisively to bridge these gaps,” he said.

Kassim urged all tiers of government to implement policies and projects that would significantly enhance the well-being of Nigerians, particularly those in underserved rural areas.

“A nation cannot thrive when its citizens are deprived of the basic essentials of life,” he added.

He called on the federal government to make 2025 a turning point, a year of transformation and renewed confidence in national leadership and development. (NAN).