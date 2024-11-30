Gov. Aliyu presents 2025 appropriation bill amounting to N526.8bn

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu has presented the 2025 state’s appropriation bill amounting to N526 882,142,484.39

The budget, which is tagged “TRANSFORMATION AND INFRASTRUCTURAL SUSTAINABILITY BUDGET “, focuses more on developmental projects in the coming year.

The breakdown of the budget indicates that capital expenditure gulped N349,386 540,354.25, while recurrent expenditure stood at N176,295,602 130.14.

Gov. Aliyu said his administration would continue to give emphasis on infrastructural development in the state.

He also said during the year under review, his administration had executed numerous people- oriented projects across the State in line with his Nine-point Smart Agenda.

On the security challenges facing the state, the Governor said over 130 patrol vehicles were procured and distributed to the security agencies in the state with a view to checkmating the nefarious activities of bandits in the state.

He further said the state government has also set up community the Guard Corps,provided them with 40 patrol vehicles and 700 motorcycles, in addition to securing office accommodation for them at state and the local governments levels.

On the issue of promoting Islamic affairs, he said the present administration had constructed and renovated many Mosques, provided them with boreholes.

carpets as well solar system for the comfort of the worshippers.

“We have also introduced monthly cash allocation to 87 Juma’at Mosques, amounting to N32,000,000 monthly.

” We also gave food and cash assistance to the Imams, Deputy Imams and Muazzins as well as Malaman Zaure and grassroots preachers across the states.

“We have also re-introduced, the State Hisbah Board, and equipped it with operational vehicles and office accommodation in order to address moral decadence and social vices in our society,” Aliyu added

Gov. Aliyu also said that during the year under review, his administration had constructed and laid asphalt on over 30 township roads, which were commissioned ,while additional 40 roads projects have reached an advance stage of completion.

On the housing sector, the Governor said currently, 1000 houses are under construction in Gidan Salanke and Wajake,adding that his administration had also purchased 137 housing units built by the Federal Government in the Kwannawa area

Gov. Aliyu assured people of the state of his administration’s commitment to make Sokoto better and appealed for support from all and sundry in that direction.

He commended the cordial relationship existing between the legislature and the executive arm, which he said, led to the successes so far recorded.