Global, national partners drum support for NDLEA’s alternative development project

International partners and local stakeholders have expressed preparedness to support the Alternative Development Project

By Ibironke Ariyo

International partners and local stakeholders have expressed preparedness to support the Alternative Development Project (ADP) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

They made the commitments in their remarks during the opening ceremony of a two-day workshop on “Building a Support Network for the ADP in Nigeria”, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the Alternative Development unit of NDLEA, in an effort to combat the global scourge of illicit drug trafficking.

The ADP is an initiative aimed at encouraging illicit drug producers and dealers to engage in lawful and productive business opportunities.

Speaking at the ceremony, NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, explained the decision to embrace the ADP initiative.

According to Marwa , in Nigeria, the ADP will focus on reducing the vulnerabilities of ignorance, poverty, hunger, unemployment and underdevelopment that push people into illicit economies, particularly illicit drug cultivation.

“Aside from its link to transnational organised crime, illicit drug cultivation fuels national organised crime that causes agricultural states to abandon food crop cultivation for cannabis plantations in some communities in Southwest Nigeria.

“We intend to reduce these vulnerabilities both in urban centres and rural areas through the provision of functional mechanisms and facilities for sensitisation, skills acquisition, empowerment and positive engagements for sustainable livelihoods.

“As a diversified enterprise tailored to meet various needs and interests of the people, the ADP in Nigeria will focus on agricultural and community development, research and basic infrastructure, and industrial and commercial engagements.

“We will begin with agricultural development through the crop substitution project,’’ he said..

He said that the agency would also focus on advocacy and education programmes and set up mechanisms to monitor and evaluate project implementations, progress, impacts and challenges.

Marwa commended the Global Partnership on Drug Policies and Development in Germany for providing a fully funded Alternative Development study visit opportunity to Thailand for some NDLEA officers.

He equally applauded the contributions of the immediate past Country Representative of UNODC in Nigeria, Mr. Oliver Stolpe and the Chief, Drugs, Laboratory and Scientific Services Branch of UNODC, Vienna, Dr Justice Tettey.

He also commended Ashnik Alternative Development Initiative, an NGO and other stakeholders who assisted in developing the framework for the birth of the Alternative Development unit of the Agency.

The NDLEA boss called for a more robust global support to ensure the success of the project.

In his remarks, Tettey commended NDLEA for blazing the trail in Alternative Development initiative in Africa.

Tettey identified people-centered approach ensuring community participation; inclusive local ownership; value-added production chains for marketable crops; and research-driven market access strategies as success factors.

He said that environmental consideration must be paramount in all efforts around alternative development to ensure sustainability and protection of the ecosystem.

He pledged UNODC support to ensure a successful implementation.

Equally in his remarks, Mr Danilo Campisi, Officer- in -Charge , UNODC Country Office, Nigeria, said that 8,900 hectares of cannabis farmland were being cultivated in six states in Nigeria.

Campisi said that the farmland would have been used for production of licit crops.

He condemned the recruitment of young men who were desperate for livelihood in the communities by drug barons, who exploited their vulnerabilities.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agribusiness and Productivity Enhancement, Dr. Kingsley Uzoma, commended the NDLEA boss for the laudable initiative.

Uzoma said that the ADP was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing issues of unemployment, and youth and women empowerment.

This, he said would be by providing tools and resources needed to engage in productive licit farming activities in order to prevent the vulnerable from engaging in unlawful activities.(NAN)