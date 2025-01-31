Educationist urges students to reduce TV, phone time, focus on reading, creative writing

An Educationist, Mrs Ify Anatune, has urged students to reduce the time spent watching TV and using phones, and focus on reading and writing to develop their creativity, innovation, and problem-solving abilities.

Anatune, Board Member, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, made the call at the Prize Presentation ceremony of the maiden Joe Anatune Memorial Essay Competition held on Friday in Awka.

The competition which had the theme – “Inspiring Young Minds, Shaping the Future”, was in honour of late Joe Anatunne, Managing Director, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, who died on April 30, 2022 at 62.

She said that excessive screen time had become an epidemic among children, with profound impacts on their productivity and development.

“Reduce the time spent watching TV or using phones, this is crucial at this your formative years. There is need to make room for creative hobbies like reading and writing.

“This will encourages thought activity which in turn promotes creativity, innovation and problem-solving abilities.

“Reading can help children understand and express themselves better, develop their logical thinking, and help them to focus on learning new things,”she said.

Anatune said the competition was to promote her late husband’s legacy as he was passionate about critical thinking, creative writing and intellectual curiosity.

“The competition was publicised online and over 1,000 entries were received from students in public, private and public-mission primary and secondary schools in the state.

“Primary school students wrote on ‘How Technology is Shaping Our Every Lives’, while participants from JSS 3, SSS 1 to SSS 3 wrote on ‘The Impact of Technology on the Future of Education: Opportunities and Challenges’.

“We appreciate Anambra Alliance, Rinadac Foundation, b3 Heritage and the Anambra Ministry of Education for supporting the programme,”she said.

The essay competition was in two categories – the primary and secondary schools.

Nnabugwu Mmesomachukwu of Umuhu Migrant Farmers School, Ukpor, Nnewi emerged first; Chigbata Sharon of Goldseal International College, Awka, emerged second while Onyema Chisimdi of Eden Life Vocademics, Odekpe, Ogbaru, emerged third in the primary school category.

In the secondary school category, Eze Johnbosco of St. Michael’s Model Comprehensive Secondary school, Nimo, emerged first position; Edochie Chiagozie of Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, emerged second while Mmaduabuchi Uba of Goldseal International College, Awka, emerged third position.

Nnabugwu Mmesomachukwu of Umuhu Migrant Farmers School, Ukpor, Nnewi emerged Overall best in the competition.