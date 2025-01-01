Delta community laments murder of its leader, APC stalwart, demand justice

The People of Issele-Azagba in Aniocha North LGA of Delta on Wednesday bemoaned the gruesome murder of their son, a businessman and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Paul Ofor, by unknown assailants.

By Mercy Neme

The community while addressing a press conference at Issele-Azagba, said late Ofor, was murdered on Tuesday, Dec.10, 2024, in his business office at Issele-Azagba, Benin-Asaba Expressway junction.

They called for justice, adding that he was an ex-officio Member and National Adviser of the Issele-Azagba Development Union(IADU) and a prominent member of APC.

They expressed dismay at the seeming lack of action and had called on the state government and the security agencies to address the matter and bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

The briefing was attended by officers of the IADU, traditional chiefs including Chief John Abugo and Chief Austin Ojei, the oldest man (Diokpa) of the community, Diokpa Patrick Abugo, son of late Ofor; Mr Robert Kanayo Ofor, and the community youth leader, Mr Kingsley Nnasiana.

Addressing the conference, the National President of the IADU, Elder Patrick Isichei, represented by his vice, Mr Obi Osiagwu, said the community expressed shock at the killing of elder Ofor.

According to Isichei, it is most unusual because the deceased elder, had no record of violence or criminality.

“The late Ofor, until his murder on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, was also an ex-officio member and National Adviser of the Issele-Azagba Development Union as well as a prominent member to of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Isichei said that it had taken much effort to restraint the people, especially the youths of the community from taking to the streets to express their dismay and anger over the murder of one of the brightest lights of Issele-Azagba.

He said the entire community has become a shadow of its boisterous self because there was mourning and fear, with the Christmas celebration in the town practically ruined following the incident.

“The community, since the unprecedented incident, has been thrown into mourning and fear.

“As it is now, nobody feels safe. The usual pomp and pageantry that envelope in the community during Christmas and New Year festivities is not there because of the shock created by the incident.

“The Issele-Azagba Development Union (IADU) on behalf of Issele-Azagba people and residents, is compelled to make this clarion call through the Press to the authorities.

“We call on the Delta Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Security (DSS), and other security agencies to up the ante in digging into the cause of the gruesome murder and getting the perpetrators of the dastardly act arrested and punished.

“Three weeks since the occurrence of the incident, nothing visible appears to have been done.

“Residents and visitors to Issele-Azagba are highly worried with the social and economic activities in the town badly hampered,” he said.

He also called on the local Government Council chairman, her councillors, elected representatives in state and national to come to their aid, adding that nobody has visited the community since the incident.(NAN)