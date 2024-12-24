Christmas: Police deploy 7,777 officers to enhance security in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun says it has deployed 7,777 officers across the state to enhance security of lives and property during the Christmas and New Year season.

By Abiodun Lawal

The Police Command in Ogun says it has deployed 7,777 officers across the state to enhance security of lives and property during the Christmas and New Year season.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The spokesperson said the new state Commissioner of Police (CP), Lanre Ogunlowo, would be leading the special crack team for the season.

Odutola, explaining the command recognised the potential of increased criminal activity during the festive time, said it had stepped up security measures with enhanced checkpoints and patrols across the state.

She revealed that officers in uniform and plain clothes would be available to deter crime and reassure the public of their safety.

“Key locations such as places of worship, parks, recreation centres, government buildings, banks, and homes of diplomats will benefit from significant police presence.

“High-risk areas that have witnessed threats in the past, such as Long Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Rounder in Abeokuta, Saapade, Ogunmakin and others will be monitored by armoured patrols.

“Additionally, specialised units like SWAT, Anti-Cultism and Anti-Kidnapping will conduct regular patrols around educational institutions.

“The Operations Department is well-equipped to respond firmly to all threats,” he said.

The police spokesperson emphasised a zero-tolerance policy towards any criminal activity aimed at disrupting year-end festivities.

She warned all the criminally minded to either have a change of heart or be ready to contend with the harsh reality of the law.

Odutola urged drivers to navigate safely and exercise patience at roadblocks, which, she explained, were set in place for the collective benefit of all.

“The public is encouraged to cooperate with security agents and respect the personnel on duty, who are working hard to keep everyone safe,” she said. (NAN)