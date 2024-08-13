Argungu pledges PSC commitment to UNDP partnership 

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, has pledged the commitment of the Commission to sustain and advance all existing and ongoing programmes funded by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP..

By Chimezie Godfrey

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd, has pledged the commitment of the Commission to sustain and advance all existing and ongoing programmes funded by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP..

Argungu made the pledge when the Management of the Commission on Tuesday received a delegation from the UNDP, led by Mr. Paul Turay.

The team was in the Commission to brief the new Leadership on existing engagements and partnerships between the two institutions and to extract the commitment of the Commission on the sustainability of ongoing programmes.

DIG Argungu who led DIG Taiwo Lakanu rtd, Honourable Commissioner and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission to the meeting pledged the commitment of the Commission to sustain and advance all existing and ongoing programmes funded by UNDP which include a portal for Police recruitment, promotion and discipline.

He promised that the new leadership will leverage on the partnership with the UNDP and the expected benefits such as the Portal to reduce and if possible eliminate corruption in Police Recruitment, Promotion and Discipline.

The PSC Chairman said the new team is poised to bring positive innovations in the Commission stressing that the Commission must queue into the 21st century driven by information technology.

He disclosed that the Commission will introduce written examination as a requirement for promotion in the Nigeria Police Force so as to ensure quality and improved capacity in the personnel management of the Nigeria Police Force.

He appealed for the continued support of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP so that the Commission will be in a position to effectively take control of its powers to appoint, promote and discipline of Officers and Men of the Nigeria Police Force.

DIG. Argungu said the new team will work to strenghten the powers of the Commission and subsequently ensure that it reduces or eradicates corruption in recruitment, promotion and discipline in the Police.

The leader of the visiting UNDP delegation, Mr. Paul Turay who led, Napoleon Idamwenhor Enayaba and Chinpihol Kipgen, Data Unit Lead to the Meeting, congratulated the new leadership and noted that they were in the Commission to reinforce existing engagements and partnerships with the Commission.

Mr. Turay said the visit is also to ensure continuity and sustainability of the partnership programmes and to increase capacity in the Commission. He assured that UNDP will continue to enagage and partner with the Commission in all the ongoing programmes and projects.

DIG Lakanu rtd, Honourable Commissioner and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission also pledged the cooperation of the Commission to sustain the PSC/UNDP partnership and engagements.