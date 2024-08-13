APC diaspora lauds Ganduje’s inclusive approach in party affairs

By Victor Adeoti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (APC-CDC) has commended the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, for upholding internal democracy in the party in the last one year

.

The committee stated this on Tuesday in a congratulatory message by Prof. Adesegun Labinjo and Mr Bola Babarinde, its Chairman and General Secretary, respectively, to celebrate one year in office of Ganduje-led leadership.

It described Ganduje-led National Working Committee as exemplary that adhered to internal democracy in the party in efforts to promote good governance in the country.

The committee lauded the former governor of Kano State for his inclusive approach and open-door policy, which it said had significantly fostered a sense of belonging among all segments of the party.

It noted that the adeptness at reconciling various factions within the APC, particularly those in the Diaspora Chapters, was one of the party’s chairman key achievements.

According to the committee, Ganduje is recognised for his visionary leadership in establishing sustainable financial mechanisms and innovative revenue streams for the APC.

The committee said the efforts of the national chairman to modernise the party’s membership registration process through technology was a progressive step toward enhancing the party’s organisational efficiency.

It also appreciated the General Secretary of the party, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, for his supporting role to the national chairman.

“We express our sincere wishes for continued success and further accomplishments for Ganduje and by extension wish the General Secretary, Sen. Basiru Ajibola hearty congratulations.

“We hope for additional victories for the APC under his continued leadership, especially in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo gubernatorial elections,” the committee sstated.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the APC National Executive Council(NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Aug. 3, 2023 elected Ganduje as its National Chairman.(NAN)