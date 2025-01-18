AFRD: NARC civilian staff laud military heroes

In a rare and remarkable display of solidarity and appreciation for the gallant fallen heroes of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), as well as the dedication of serving personnel, the civilian staff of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Abuja on Friday, 17 January 2025, celebrated and honour the AFN to further mark this year’s Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration. The event, hosted in Hall C, TY Buratai Block, was a moving tribute to the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of the military, particularly the personnel of the NARC that featured goodwill messages, cutting and distribution of a cake and a group photograph and a sumptuous lunch.

In a heartfelt joint goodwill message delivered by professors and senior fellows, Professor Femi Mimiko mni, Professor Zarah E. Kwaghe, and Professor Okpeh Okpeh, the civilian staff expressed their deep gratitude for the selfless service of the military. They commended the armed forces for their relentless commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, often at great personal cost, including enduring long hours of duty, multiple deployments, and time away from their families. Their message highlighted the immeasurable sacrifices made to secure the nation’s peace and stability, reflecting the respect and admiration civilians have for the military’s enduring efforts.

Speaking on behalf of the Centre, the outgoing Director of Administration, Brigadier General GU Nwamba mni, expressed profound gratitude to the civilian staff for their thoughtful and touching initiative. He described the gesture as a morale booster and an important reminder of the value of appreciation and unity within the Centre and beyond. “We will never take this honour for granted,” Brigadier General Nwamba stated. “This celebration inspires us to continue dedicating ourselves to the service of our beloved nation. I urge other Nigerians to emulate the civilian staff of NARC and find ways to recognize the sacrifices of our military in defending the territorial integrity of our great nation.”

The event drew an esteemed audience, including the Director General of the Centre, Major General GA Wahab (rtd) PhD; the outgoing Executive Director Consult, Major General AS Ndalolo, Director of Research, Professor CBN Ogbogbo, other management staff and directors; senior research fellows; consultants; serving and retired senior military officers; soldiers; corps members; and other dignitaries.

This noble initiative by the civilian staff exemplifies the harmonious relationship that exists within the workforce of NARC, fostered by the exemplary leadership of the Director General. Their gesture not only strengthens the camaraderie between civilians and the military but also serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for all.

The event bears eloquent testimony to the collaborative and supportive environment at NARC, further enhancing the morale of military personnel while reinforcing the Centre’s dedication to fostering unity, mutual respect, and shared purpose. It is also a shining example of how collective efforts can honour the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes and inspire a deeper sense of patriotism across all sectors of society.