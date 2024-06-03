Academic activities paralysed as ASUU-UNN joins NLC’s nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) branch, on Monday joined the nationwide indefinite strike declared by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) thereby paralysing academic activities.

It would be recalled that, NLC had on Friday last week directed all its affiliate unions nationwide to proceed on indefinite strike from Monday June 3, for failure of Federal Government to announce new minimum wage for civil servants.

NLC deadline for government to announce new minimum wage expired on May 31.

Government had offered N60,000 as new minimum wage which labour rejected and said it was unacceptable based on high inflation and hard economic condition in the country and proposed a minimum wage of N494,000

Speaking Comrade Oyibo Eze, Chairnan ASUU-UNN disclosed that ASUU as an affiliate body of NLC had joined the nationwide strike that started today.

“We have been directed by ASUU National Leadership to join the strike declared by NLC as result of government inability to announce new minimum wage for workers in the country.

“We have mobilised our members in UNN to ensure effective and total compliance if nationwide indefinite strike.

“We have been moving around in UNN to enforce total compliance and ensure no academic activity holds in any department until the strike is suspended,” he said.

The Chairnan warned that any member of ASUU found sabotaging or disobeying the directive would be sanctioned accordingly.

As of the time of filing this our correspondent reports that lecturer halls were under lock and key.

Some students were sighted in groups discussing the NLC nationwide strike that had affected academic activities in the university.

A student who identified himself as Mark Ubong, from the Department of Computer Science begged government and NLC to resolve their misunderstanding over new minimum wage.

“Lectures are not going on in departments presently because ASUU has joined NLC strike.

“Government should please act fast to meet demands of NLC so that this strike will be suspended as soon possible,”Ubong said.