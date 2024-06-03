Alleged entry of bandits into FCT: Police beam searchlight, hail alertness

The FCT Police Command says it has been alerted to reports alleging the entry of suspected bandits into its territory.

A statement SP Josephine Adeh, FCT Police Public Relations Officer said the command is already beaming its searchlight on the report, just as FCT residents were hailed for their alertness.

The statement reads: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a publication making the rounds on social media on the alleged entry of some suspected bandits into the Federal Capital Territory.

“Consequent to the above, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to appreciate members of the public for their outstanding environmental alertness, and admonishes the general public to always give useful information to the Police to aid its efforts in the fight against insecurity within the State.

“He therefore urges residents to go about their lawful business without fear from any quarters, as the command has made all necessary deployments of both material and physical assets, and is working assiduously to ensure the safety of all residents and avert any intended attack within the Nation’s capital”.