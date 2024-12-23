Abbe: Nigeria Has Lost A Committed Administrator – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the demise of the former military Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Brigadier General Godwin Abbe, as a great loss to the people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria in general.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President said General Abbe, who was also once a military Governor of Rivers State, was a “dedicated public servant, a patriot and a trailblazer, who contributed immensely to the development of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria as a whole.

Akpabio recalled that General Abbe was at different times Minister of Defence and Interior Minister adding that “His demise is a great loss not only to his family and the people of Akwa Ibom State but to the entire nation. His legacy of selfless service, integrity and leadership will continue to inspire future generations.

“On behalf of my family, the good people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and the 10th Senate, I commiserate with the family of General Abbe, the government and people of Edo State, and prays that God will grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”