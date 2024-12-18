UNICEF, EU trains 140 Qur’anic teachers in Jigawa

By Aisha Ahmed



The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has trained 140 non formal Qur’anic school teachers, to enhance access to quality education in Jigawa.

The exercise is being implemented in collaboration between the UNICEF and the European Union, under the Integrated Qur’anic Teachers scheme.

Mrs Umma Abubakar, UNICEF Focal Person, said this at inauguration of the four-day training exercise on Wednesday in Dutse.

She said the exercise was designed to build the capacity of the participants to improve quality learning outcomes, using an integrated curricular, foundation literacy and numeracy approaches.

“The training will be a life a changing experience for the teachers under the UNICEF/EU funded Education and Youth Empowerment (EYE) project.

“The project is intervening in 200 integrated Qur’anic centers in 10 focal local government areas, to enhance quality and standards in the delivery of the basic education,” she said.

Abubakar said the project was providing technical support and trained the facilitators including males and females, to build their capacities towards improving quality learning outcomes.

One of the participants, Umar Abdullahi lauded the gesture, and pleaged to step down the skills learnt to improve learning outcomes at the grassroots. (NAN)