Tributes as remains of APC chieftain, Boluwaji Poluyi, laid to rest 

The remains of the All Progressive Party (APC) Chieftain, Mr Boluwaji Poluyi (Aka Pecker) has been laid to rest in Lagos amid tributes by political members, family and friends.

By Adekunle Williams

The remains of the All Progressive Party (APC) Chieftain, Mr Boluwaji Poluyi (Aka Pecker) has been laid to rest in Lagos amid tributes by political members, family and friends.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Poluyi (aged 56), who was the party Chairman, Lagos Mainland, died on Nov. 13, after a brief illness.

A church service was conducted at the African Church Cathedral Salem, Ebute-Metta, on Thursday, before he was laid to rest at the Apena Cemetery Vault.

Delivering the sermon, Ven. Augustus Agesin, Vicar of the Cathedral, took the Bible reading from the book of Job Chapter 1, verses 1-2, which emphasised living an impactful life.

“The person we are laying to rest today has impacted lives but he is going with nothing in spite of everything. Live a life worthy of emulation as every mortal will be remembered by worthy legacies.

“Apart from being from this local government, he served people well in this constituency and people believe in his diplomacy, the legacy that he has laid down before his demise,” he said.

In his tribute, Mr Adeyemo Wasiu, Mainland Local Government Area Party Secretary, described the deceased as a dedicated, straightforward and grassroots mobiliser of the party.

Wasiu said, “Pecker was a bonafide member, always present at every meeting and on time, coordinated activities and he delivered every task given to him with all honesty.

“The chairman was a progressive political leader who dedicated his time and resources through selfless service to strengthen the party’s political structure across the state.”

Also, Mr Adetayo Oyemade, Secretary, Yaba Local Council Development Area, described Poluyi as a loyal supporter of President Bola Tinubu, who contributed in different forms and stood for democracy.

Oyemade said the deceased would be remembered for his leadership quality.

Similarly, Mr Nurudeen Bamidele, Chairman, Committee of Friends for Funeral Rights of Pecker, described him as the annals of political history of Mainland.

“As he transcends beyond, we are faced with the difficulty of replacing somebody as enigmatic, intelligent and resourceful as Pecker was.

“But more importantly, we are hoping that God will not make this a negative vacuum within the ranks of APC Mainland,” he added.

Ajayi Tunde, representing APC Ward C, Onike Oyadiran, said he would be missed for his kind gesture, humility and support to the needy in Lagos Mainland.

Mr Olufemi Poluyi, younger brother of the deceased, said he died a natural death, adding, “he was not kidnapped, no case of accident and no prolonged health issues.

“We are going to miss him a great deal in the family because, during his lifetime, he used to carry everyone along and identify with activities in the family,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Taiwo and Kehinde, children of the deceased, said that the death of their father was untimely, adding, “daddy, your death has left a big vacuum,”. (NAN)