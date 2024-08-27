Plateau govt. promises educational support for vulnerable children.

By Peter Amine

The Plateau Government has promised to support vulnerable children in acquiring education to develop themselves and contribute meaningfully to the growth of their communities.

The Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mr Mohammed Nyalun, made the promise at the closing ceremony of summer classes for vulnerable children, organised by two non-governmental organisations on Monday in Jebbu Miango, Bassa Local Government Area.

Nyalun said that the support was part of efforts to assist children, who have dropped out of school as a result of violent attacks in their communities, to continue with their education.

The commissioner, who was represented by a director in the ministry, Goyomma Iliya, pointed out that the Jebbu Miango community has experienced series of attacks in recent times, leading to high rate of out of school children.

He gave an assurance that the state government was determined to ensure all children of school age were given the opportunity to acquire education.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Caroline Pangiang, appreciated the effort of the organisations towards enriching the hearts and minds of vulnerable children in displaced communities.

The commissioner, who was represented by a staff member of the ministry, Sunday Dabim, assured the NGOs of the ministry’s support in helping vulnerable children fulfil their destinies.

The Executive Director, Army Child Foundation, Mrs Shuwargwe Damak, said that the foundation, in collaboration with the Claire Aid Foundation, organised the summer school programme to provide supplementary education for children in displaced communities.

Damak said that underserved children in the Jebbu-Miango community received instruction in subjects like mathematics and English language over a four-week period.

“They were also offered vocational training in tie and dye, and tailoring to empower them for self-sustenance.

“The goal is to provide these children with the skills and literacy needed to enhance their communication abilities and overall livelihood.

“This initiative is designed to help vulnerable children develop the skills necessary to improve their lives and continue their education,” she added.

The Director of the Claire Aid Foundation, Nenkinan Deshi, said the objective was to inspire and empower vulnerable communities with child education, advocacy, and welfare. (NAN)