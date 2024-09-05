Olukoyede scores EFCC’s detention facilities high

Mr Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has described the commission’s detention

By Isaac Aregbesola

Mr Ola Olukoyede, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has described the commission’s detention facilities as one of the best in the country, conforming with global standards.

Mr Dele Oyewale, Spokesperson, Economic and financial Crime Commission (EFCC), said this in a statement on Thursday, In Abuja.

Olukoyede gave the assessment at a roundtable on “Access to Justice for Young People”, organised by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola.

The roundtable was in partnership with the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF/LEAP Africa) alongside Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) in commemoration of International Youth Day.

It was with the aim of highlighting and seeking solutions to challenges faced by young people from criminal justice administration in Nigeria.

Olukoyede was represented by Head, Public Interface Unit of the Commission, Assistant Commander of EFCC, ACE I Tony Orilade.

He explained that the commission saw every of its suspect first as a human being, entitled to fundamental human rights as provided by the constitution, including ensuring sususpects’ quick access to justice.

“A sususpect, on arrival at the commission, is allowed access to his lawyer, family members and a doctor for those with a special medical case.

“Those without special health issues are allowed to freely access medical services from the staff clinic. Besides, quality meals are always sourced for suspects from the staff canteen.

“Many suspects have had cause to be remorseful and some even repent of their criminal activities even before prosecution,” he said.

Olukoyede said that EFCC’s holding facilities offer comfort in tune with recommended global standards.

According to him, the fact that persons under prosecution frequently request to be remanded in the custody of the commission rather than in a custodial centre lends credence to this fact.

Meanwhile, Abiola commended the EFCC’s efforts in the fight against corruption in the country.

The presidential aide said that the vintage services the commission was providing to suspects would be invaluable in evolving the needed reforms in the country’s criminal justice administration.(NAN)