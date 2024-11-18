Ododo congratulates Aiyedatiwa on Ondo Governorship victory

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the Ondo State Governorship election

By Thompson Yamput

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the Ondo State Governorship election held on Saturday.

Ododo, who served as the deputy chairman of the committee on election manag

ement and strategy in the Ondo State Governorship Campaign Council, described Aiyedatiwa’s victory as a result of hard work and strategic planning by the APC leadership and members.

The governor, in a statement issued in Lokoja by his Media Aide, Ismaila Isah, said the victory was a testament to the party’s determination to retain power in Ondo State

He expressed optimism that Aiyedatiwa’s administration would continue the development trajectory of the APC in Ondo State.

“We have known Gov. Aiyedatiwa as one who has been tested and can be trusted to continue the good work of the APC administration in Ondo State.

“We have no doubt that he will build on existing infrastructure development, social welfare, and security of lives and property across the state,” Ododo said.

The Kogi governor commended the people of Ondo State, especially the non-indigenous communities, for their peaceful conduct during the election.

He called on the people of Ondo State, to support Aiyedatiwa, who is set to begin his full term in office as governor from February 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Aiyedatiwa was declared the winner of the November 16 Ondo State Governorship election, having scored 366,781 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mr Agboola Ajayi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 117,845 votes.(NAN)