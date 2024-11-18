 Lawal tasks newly elected LG chairmen on transparency, accountability

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has tasked the newly elected chairmen of the 14 local government areas in the state on transparency and accountability .

By IbrahimG Ahmad

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has tasked the newly elected chairmen of the 14 local government areas in the state on transparency and accountability .

The council chairmen were elected during the Saturday council poll conducted by the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZAISEC).

Speaking during

the swearing-in ceremony, Lawal urged them the council chairmen to consider their election as a call to service and to deliver dividends of democracy to their respective communities.

Lawal stressed that the ultimate goal of the local government system in Nigeria is to bring the government closer to the people at the grassroots.

“This is especially crucial at this time, as local government councils, as the third tier of government, are vital in complementing the initiatives of the present administration to rescue the state from socio-economic issues and the security challenges affecting all parts of the state.

“Therefore, there is a need for synergy between the State and Local Government Councils to accelerate development at the grassroots levels, which, in turn, will place the entire State on the trajectory of growth and prosperity.

“I urge you to see your election as a call to service by prioritizing the welfare of your people and ensuring equity and fairness in the distribution of development projects.

”This should be achieved by leveraging various social investment programs and other laudable initiatives introduced by the present administration to create employment opportunities for our teeming youths, make them productive, and curb the incessant crimes bedevilling the state.

”This can only be achieved when you embrace transparency, accountability, and prudence in managing public resources.

“You must collaborate with the State Government, especially in light of the provisions of the 1999 constitution (as amended). The State Government will continue to collaborate with your councils to achieve our shared goals and build synergy for the development of our dear state.”

Governor Lawal further urged the elected chairmen to engage with their communities actively.

“You should establish effective channels of communication, which are essential in understanding the needs of the people you serve.

“Your leadership should embody compassion and inclusivity by ensuring that no segment of society is left behind. Particular attention should be given to the most vulnerable – women, children, people with special needs, and older people.

He commended security agencies, traditional and religious leaders as well as the general public for making the election atmosphere peaceful.

The council chairmen are Bashar Musa for Anka, Saidu Danbala for Bakura, Abdulhakim Ahmad for Birnin Magaji, Abubakar Umar for Bukkuyum, Nura Abdullahi for Bungudu, Aminu Falale for Gummi and Abubakar Imam for Gusau Local Government.

Others are Manir Haidara for KauraNamoda, Sanusi Ahmed for Maradun, Bello Jabaka for Maru, Ibrahim Musa for Shinkafi, Yahayya Yari for Talata Mafara, Garba Shehu for Tsafe and Samaila Husaini for Zurmi Local Government.

Speaking on behalf others, the chairman of KauraNamoda Local Government Alhaji Manir Haidara, promised to run a transparent and inclusive administration.

“We know the challenges of our respective councils and we are determined to bring positive change in our local government areas.

“We thank the electorate, the party and the Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission for this opportunity to serve humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Lawal also presented official vehicles to the chairmen and their vice. (NAN)