NOA to translate tax reform bills in 36 local languages – Official

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), says it will translate the proposed tax reform bills and other critical national issues into 36 Nigerian languages,

By Hamza Suleiman

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), says it will translate the proposed tax reform bills and other critical national issues into 36 Nigerian languages, to enhance public understanding and engagement.

The Director-General of the agency, Lanre Issa-Onilu said this at a town hall meeting on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

He was represented by Inuwa Yusuf-Kobi, Director, Personnel, Research and Statistics, NOA headquarters, Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said the initiative would counter misinformation and promote better understanding of the tax reform,designed to simplify tax system, eliminate multiple taxation, and ease the burden on low-income Nigerians.

According to him, misinformation on social media has led to the politicisation of the tax reform bills, and stressed the need for public enlightenment through local languages and community engagement.

“We have started translating the bills into 36 Nigerian languages, and engaging people through radio programmes in local dialects, including Kanuri, Hausa, and English. We are also distributing pamphlets to ensure everyone understands the bills,” he said.

He highlighted the ongoing media engagements, including phone-in programmes on stations like Al-Barka Radio and Eagle Radio, as part of efforts to provide clarity and allow citizens to ask questions directly.

The NOA helmsman said the proposed reforms would address multiple taxation, especially in public places such as motor parks, where transport owners reportedly pay up to six different taxes to unions and agencies.

“The bill seeks to establish a single tax-collecting authority, relieving citizens of the burden of paying taxes to multiple agencies. This will also ensure transparency and accountability in tax collection,” he said.

He said the tax reform would exempt individuals earning less than N100,000 from paying taxes, while small traders and low-income workers would benefit from reduced tax rates.

“Currently, many Nigerians are overburdened by high taxes. For example, as a director, I pay over N200,000 in income tax. If this law is passed, such burdens will be significantly reduced, allowing workers to enjoy more of their earnings.

“This law will centralise tax collection, reduce leakages and ensure that funds are used for national development,” he said.

Issa-Onilu said the agency was engaging civil society organisations, traditional rulers and religious leaders in town hall meetings to sensitise them to the benefits of the tax reform.

“The feedback from these meetings has been positive. Many citizens now understand that the reforms are designed to improve their living conditions and promote fairness in the tax system,” he said.

He urged stakeholders and citizens to support the reforms, adding that public sensitisation would continue through various platforms to ensure widespread awareness. (NAN)