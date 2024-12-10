NOA commences sensitisation campaign in Zamfara 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced a nationwide sensitisation campaign on five critical issues for the nation’s well-being, unity, and development.

Speaking while inaugurating the exercise in Gusau on Monday, Director

By Ishaq Zaki







The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced a nationwide sensitisation campaign on five critical issues for the nation’s well-being, unity, and development.

Speaking while inaugurating the exercise in Gusau on Monday, Director-General of the agency, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, called for the strengthening of partnership with the traditional institutions, the media and other stakeholders.

Issa-Onilu was represented by the Director, Documentation, Translation and Publication of the agency, Mr John Bala-Asati.

He said that the sensitisation activities were part of the agency’s drive to raise public awareness on security vigilance, HIV/AIDS, get-rich quick syndrome as well as the new tax reforms.

“Today, we are commencing a nationwide mobilisation of Nigerians to unite in our commitment to addressing these pressing issues and fostering a more informed, secure, and ethical society.

“The challenges before us require collective action and active participation from all Nigerians.

“This campaign was aimed at sensitising the public to be security conscious and understand various sensitisation for national development,” he said.

According to him, security remains a top priority of the government for national development.

Issa-Onilu encouraged the citizens to reject shortcuts to wealth and embrace integrity, hard work and the opportunities provided through government’s initiatives to make life better.

“Government remains committed to protecting the dignity of Nigerians.

“The government had strengthened legal frameworks to address human rights violations, including gender-based violence and child trafficking in the country.

“The tax reforms proposed by the Federal Government are essential for funding national development and would benefit everyone as many citizens would be exempted from paying tax,” the NOA boss explained.

According to him, the campaign represents more than the government’s initiative, saying,” it is a call to action for every Nigerian to join hands in addressing these five critical issues.

“Together, we must create a society that is healthy, secure, ethical, and united in purpose.

“We count on traditional leaders, religious institutions, civil society organizations, and educational institutions to amplify these messages and extend their reach.”

Issa-Onilu said the media were indispensable in shaping public perceptions and attitudes.

He added, “We urge you to partner with us in spreading these critical messages through your platforms, ensuring every Nigerian is informed and inspired to act.

“The government is doing its part, but no government can succeed alone, without support of the citizens.”

Mr Aminu Ibrahim, the State Director of the agency, said value re-orientation was necessary for any nation to experience growth and advancement.

He appreciated the media for reaching out to the grassroots towards ensuring the success of the agency’s programmes in the state.(NAN)(