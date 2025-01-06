 Niger govt. pledges support to NAF

Mohammed Umaru-Bago of Niger State has reiterated the commitment of his administration in supporting the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in discharging its mandate.

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Umaru-Bago gave the assurance during the 2024 Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA), organised by the 013 Quick Response Force of NAF in Minna on Sunday.

Umaru-Bago gave the assurance during the 2024 Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA), organised by the 013 Quick Response Force of NAF in Minna on Sunday.

The governor represented by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mohammed Bello, acknowledged the efforts of the NAF in combating insecurity in the state.

He said that the bravery, selflessness and patriotism shown by personnel of NAFin the fight against bandits in the state and nationwide remain a source of inspiration to the populace.

Umaru-Bago reassured that his administration would continue to support and collaborate with the NAF and other security agencies by providing the necessary resources and infrastructure to enhance their effectiveness.

Earlier, the Commander 013 Quick Response Force, Group Captain Austine Idoko who reflected on 2024 operational activities of the force, said their efforts have yielded positive results.

He said that the force which is part of the “Operation Fasan Yamma” would continue to remain resolute in consolidating the gains of the ongoing operation in the region and other joint security efforts within the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BASA is a cultural celebration marking the end of a successful operational year by NAF to promote unity among personnel, their families and host communities. (NAN)