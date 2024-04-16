NHRC receives 130 complaints on human rights in Kano

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, said it received 130 complaints of alleged human rights abuses in March.

The NHRC state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that 111 of the cases had been treated, while 19 are pending.

Abdullahi said that 86 cases bordered on children rights, women and gender.

According to him, 18 of the cases received during the period under review are on abandonment of family responsibility and domestic violence.

“The remaining 26 cases are on labour rights among others”,he said.

He further explained that the commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and families.

Abdullahi urged couples to be more patient with one another in order to be able to jointly manage their responsibilities. (NAN)

By Bosede Olufunmi