Explosion at Gbarain gas plant didn’t impact NLNG – Official

The NLNG has assured the general public that the explosion at the gas processing plant in an upstream facility at Gbarain Ubie, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State did not impact its operations.

This clarification was issued in a statement signed by Andy Odeh, General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development of NLNG on Friday.

Odeh said, “NLNG is aware of reports of an explosion at a gas processing plant in an upstream facility at Gbarain Ubie, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Tuesday.

He added, “Please note that this does not impact the gas supply to the NLNG plant or our operations.”

