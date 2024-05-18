FAAN begins sale of e-tags at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ,(FAAN) on Friday began the sale of 2024 e-tags that would permit entry into the 24 Federal Airports in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, FAAN said that the sale of the tags aligned with a presidential directive approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) .

According to it, the meeting mandated that all the users of federal airports across the country ought to pay charges at the gates.

Mr Francis Ajaguna, Head of Public Affairs, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), told NAN that many people came to the airport and bought the tags.

” FAAN’s Commercial Department confirms that it has started issuing the e-tags and people are buying them,” he said.(NAN)