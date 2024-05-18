Rivers’ political wrangling may hurt investors’ confidence – Group

The tussle for political supremacy between Gov. Siminalayi Fubar and his predecessor, Chief Nyesom Wike, could affect investors’ confidence, a group has said.

The group, ‘Coalition of Rivers Leaders of Thoughts (CORSLOT)’, a non-partisan outfit, told newsmen on Friday in Port Harcourt that the lingering feud could cause economic and security breakdown.

“CORSLOT fears that the prolonged wrangling may affect investors’ confidence if not addressed,” the group said in a statement signed by its leader, Chief Sunnie Chukumele.

Other signatories included Prof. Reginah Azuwena, Mrs Odinaka Osundu, Mr George Ijoma and Chief Anuage Menegbo.

They called on Fubara and Wike to embrace peace so as to restore confidence to the state..

According to them, investors may avoid the oil-producing state if ongoing “political toxicity” is not contained.

CORSLOT expressed fear of a possible state of anarchy if the crises continued to gain momentum.

It promised to continue to apeal to all parties to see the need for peace, and particularly urged Wike, currently FCT minister, to have a rethink on the political imbroglio in Rivers.

CORSLOT urged “trouble entrepreneurs” and “eye service politicians” to note that power belongs to God and the people, stressing that the Rivers people were taking note of the actions of such selfish characters.(NAN)