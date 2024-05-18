Shettima arrives Bauchi to inaugurate projects

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Saturday arrived Bauchi to inaugurate the 15th Edition North-East Joint Domestic Trade Fair and other viable projects in the state.

Shettima, who landed at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, at about 10:25 am was received by governors Bala Mohammed, Babagana Zulum and Ahmadu Fintiri of Bauchi, Borno and Adamawa.

Others are Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Agbu Kefas of Taraba and Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State as well as hundreds of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) supporters.

Shettima is expected to inaugurate the remodelled Government House, Bauchi, as well as the Accelerated Senior Secondary School Education Programme (ASSEP), and the 15th North-East Joint Domestic Trade Fair. (NAN)