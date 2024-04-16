Kalu, Osoba, Anyim, Oyinlola others honour Ezeife at national night of tribute

Eminent Nigerians from different walks of life, on Monday night, converged in Abuja, for a national night of tributes in honour of the former governor of Anambra State, late Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

The event was attended by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, represented by the deputy minority whip, George Ozodinobi, and Chief Olusegun Osoba, former Governor of Ogun State.

Others at the national night of tribute include: former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Osun State governor, Olagunsonye Oyinlola; chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, and Professor Obirorah Okonkwo, amongst others.

Chief Osoba, who chaired the event, in his tribute, described the late Ezeife as a champion of democracy, adding that the deceased in his lifetime championed the course for a better Nigeria.

He recalled that the late Ezeife and other eminent Igbo leaders initiated the handshake across the Niger to foster collaboration between the people of South East and South West.

According to him, the former Anambra governor supported the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, late Chief MKO Abiola, fully, in his quest to be President of Nigeria.

Osoba added that even when election was annulled, the late Ezeife was part of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which sought the revalidation of the poll.

“Ezeife was a champion of truth, a champion of what is good for Nigeria, who supported Abiola fully and stood with us in NADECO.

He said Ezeife was among those who started what is called the handshake across the Niger. We are enjoying democracy today, because the likes of Ezeife stood for Nigeria.”

Other speakers at the night of tribute, included Anyim, also paid glowing tribute to the departed statesman.

The chairman of the National Burial Committee, Okwesilieze Nwodo, said the best way to honour the late Ezeife was for Igbo leaders to live simple and courageous lives like the deceased.

Nwodo said “As we mourn our own Okwadike, let us remind ourselves that death is an inevitable end and live lives that will impact humanity that we will be remembered for when we leave this world.

According to him, “Ezeife lived a life that we are all proud of today, so I admonish you all to imbibe such a lifestyle for the benefit of those we will leave behind at death.” (NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola