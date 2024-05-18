Tinubu calls for synergy, coordinated action against economic frailties in Africa

President Bola Tinubu has called for synergy and stronger coordinated action to address economic frailties within African nations.

President Tinubu made the call at the State House on Friday during the presentation of Letters of Credence by newly-appointed ambassadors to Nigeria.

The ambassadors who presented their credentials were Ambassador Edouard Nduwimana, Burundi Ambassador to Nigeria; Ambassador Mersole Mellejor, Philippines Ambassador to Nigeria, and the High Commissioner of Kenya to Nigeria, Isaac Parashina.

In separate meetings with each ambassador, President Tinubu emphasized that Nigeria values the warm and brotherly relations with their respective countries and remains a steadfast partner in promoting democratic values and economic opportunities that benefit citizens of all partner nations.

In his meeting with the Philippines ambassador, the President said Nigeria has embarked on a bold initiative to expand its natural gas production to meet domestic needs and increase exports.

He encouraged the representative of the Southeast-Asian nation to attract investors from his country to explore opportunities in Nigeria.

”We have cordial relations with the Philippines, and we have agreements to promote economic cooperation and trade that were signed in the past, but they have not been implemented.

”We are ready to improve bilateral relations, promote economic ties and collaboration between our two nations,” the President said.

Ambassador Mellejor acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role and strategic position in Africa as the continent’s largest economy, population, and democracy.

He said these strong credentials form the basis upon which his country seeks to expand economic ties with Nigeria.

He informed the President that no fewer than 3,000 Filipinos are in Nigeria, mainly employed in the oil industry.

”We are grateful for the warm hospitality for our citizens who live and work here, and since I arrived in the country, I have been fascinated by the beauty and hospitality of the country and Nigerians as a people,” the Ambassador said.

In his meeting with the Burundian Ambassador, President Tinubu addressed the recent floods in East African countries, underscoring the need for African leaders and governments to urgently work together to confront common challenges, such as climate change and other environmental issues.

He extended his condolences to the governments and people of Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania, and Somalia, whose citizens were impacted by the recent floods.

”We must work in unison to address environmental challenges, such as floods, drought, and the attendant humanitarian consequences for the African people,’’ the President said.

On economic relations with Burundi, the President promised to follow up on earlier discussions with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on further cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

”As Africans, it is important for us to work together to promote our interests and develop our continent,” President Tinubu said.

Ambassador Nduwimana had informed the President that torrential rains and rising water levels in Lake Tanganyika have affected many Burundians since the beginning of the year.

He requested Nigeria’s support to complement national relief efforts to assist people in the affected areas.

He also called for Nigerian investments in Burundi’s solid minerals sector and reiterated his President’s interest in opportunities within Nigeria’s oil sector.

”We recognize what you are doing in Nigeria, and we believe the country’s growth and development offer valuable lessons for us.

”We need Nigerian investors in Burundi in the solid minerals sector, and my President is also desirous of taking further his earlier discussions on opportunities in Nigeria’s oil sector,” the Ambassador said.

In his meeting with the Kenyan High Commissioner, President Tinubu said Nigeria and Kenya have collaborated on a wide range of issues, including counter-terrorism, peace, and security in Africa.

”We will continue to promote Africa’s interests together and work together to address issues and challenges common to us.

”Africa’s development and growth should be the centrepiece of our relations and we must promote this across every spectrum of our relations, from the economy to trade, from the social sector to the political and cultural sectors,” the President said.

High Commissioner Parashina presented President William Ruto’s desire for a high-level visit to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He acknowledged that the two countries share challenges and opportunities, such as the fight against terrorism, climate change concerns, tackling unemployment, and leveraging the active youth population for economic growth.