Plateau taskforce to resettle IDPs in phases 

The Plateau Taskforce on Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), says the resettlement will be done in phases.

Retired Air Commodore Christopher Pam, Chairman of the Taskforce, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Jos.

He said that the idea of relocating the IDPs in phases was to ensure a peaceful and seamless process.

Pam said that the first set to return to their ancestral homes, were those whose homes were not destroyed during the crisis but fled for fear of being attacked.

The chairman said that those whose houses were still standing but without roofs, would follow after the government made the decision on what to do.

He said that with the determination of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, the people were very willing to go back to their homes as everyone was enthusiastic.

“The relocation will be done in phases. The immediate assignment is to provide security for those whose houses are intact but were afraid to go back because of the security situation.

“Those whose houses are probably standing but there are no roofs, we will take that after we have submitted this interim report to the government.

“We will do it in such a way that the governor will be comfortable implementing his plans for the people.

“From the assessment we have done, the level of destruction is massive, but nothing is impossible with commitment.

“We believe that, from the determination of Gov. Mutfwang, we know that it is possible,” he said.

Pam stated that the committee was getting support from the locals and from the local government chairmen of the affected areas.

According to the chairman, the support committee’s visit during its assessment tour of displaced communities, gave them a good impression of the people’s willingness to return to their homes.

On the illegal occupation of vacated homes, Pam said that there were authorities in the country to handle illegalities.

“If there is any illegality, we will make sure the law takes its course.

“If you occupy a place illegally, we will make sure the people who are entitled to the land get a fair hearing and justice.

“No one should resist what the government wants to do because due process will be followed, and everything will be done within the ambit of the law,” Pam said.

NAN reports that Mutfwang inaugurated the taskforce on March 25, to facilitate the safe return of IDPs to their ancestral homes.

The taskforce was mandated to establish the necessary requirements that would help in resettling the returnees, and to ensure security measures were put in place.

The affected communities to be resettled are in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Riyom, Mangu, and Bassa Local Governmen Areas.

The committee was given eight weeks to complete the assignment. (NAN)

By Peter Amine