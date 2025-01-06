Netizens, fans lash Burna Boy, Cubana Chief Priest over online feud

Netizens and fans of Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy and popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, have expressed displeasure over the lingering war of words

By Joshua Olomu

Netizens and fans of Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy and popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, have expressed displeasure over the lingering war of words between the two celebrities on social media.

Some of the netizens and fans have taken to their social media pages to drag the warring celebrities for starting a new year with a quarrel, and call for a truce.

However, supporters and fans of each of the celebrities have continued to back their favourites, while throwing shades at the other.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the feud started few days into the new year, when Burna Boy took to his Instagram to allegedly describe Chief Priest as the ‘Owerri version’ of Rick Ross, a plus-sized American rapper.

In a follow up post, Burna Boy claimed that Cubana Chief Priest as “Azaman” a street slang for fraudster, urging him to remember his associate, “Omo Igbo” has been arrested in America,that he might be next.

Burna wrote, “No forget say you be Azaman o And dem don gbe your plug wey him name na Omo Igbo for ATL and na u be next #OWerriRickyrozay.”

Cubana Chief Priest quickly responded in a series of posts where he lashed out at Burna for being jealous of his success.

The socialite alleged that Burna’s Grammy win is linked to having an amorous relationship with the embattled American rapper Diddy.

He wrote: It’s so clear because how is it even possible that someone who brags to be so rich go dey live in so much pain? Wetin dey pain you? Shebi na you be African princess.



“Only you rush bend down collect Grammy only you still dey cry.

“Oil full your Grammy we know how painful it was that’s why you want everybody to feel the pain with you. You really suffer I understand you.

The Chief Priest sarcastically recounted how he paid Burna Nm in 2018 to perform as a “backup singer” at his birthday party.

He wrote, “Owerri Rick Ross, what a blessing! See where dem dey rate me put. Me & Rosay #CpNosmall.”

“2018 na 1m naira I pay you to perform as back up artist for my birthday. I get pictures and videos where you dey perform for me. I go lie for you?.

“We don dey chop this money before you meet us for queue. Be humble small boy.”

The socialite alleged that Burna is in the habit of getting into debt to live in luxury such as “debts involving luxury cars and jewelries.”

He therefore threatened “to expose more” about Burna Boy’s personal and financial affairs.

As the dragging continued unabated, Burna Boy shared a viral video of a man who claimed to be the Chief Priest’s brother that needed financial help.

The “African Giant’ crooner, however pledged swiftly to give the alleged brother $30,000 if his followers could find him.

As the online recriminations continued ,many online commentators and fans of both celebrities have called on them to sheath their swords, while others stand behind their choice own.

@Petersonofficialwrote, “Why should too big men enter the new year with fight,we dey watch how this will end.

@Creationtrips said,”These so called celebrities no different from corrupt politicians, use money to buy people then oppress others with their influence… all disgusting.”

@Olamide0fficial remarked, “Burna Boy had his low days and humble beginnings but you can’t clown him for being a real hustler.

“ Putting his sweat and blood into this music thing and making it against all odds is a big deal. That’s a true champ!”

@effizzzyy said, “Them no believe say Burna boy go surpass all their past achievements, you reach class first no mean say na you go graduate as best student.”

@TycoonRazzi said, “Cubana Chiefpriest was on his own when Burna decided to shade him Chief priest replied him and you people are saying he shouldn’t have said this and that.”

@IsabellaAmara wrote, “I hope you all see why burna boy will never forgive speed Darlington.

“ It takes one bád talk to damage someone’s reputation. I will never forgive anyone who tampered with my reputation. Never!!!”

@Wizarab10 wrote, “”Burna was poor and broke” is not a jab. You can’t mock a successful person for once being poor.

“That is a credit to their success. You people are terrible at throwing shade, considering it is easy to shade Burna. This is a curse of centring everything around money.”

@Solomon_Buchi wrote,”I don’t know the genesis of Burnaboy’s beef with Cubana Chief Priest, but Burnaboy offering to take care of CP’s alleged son who he abandoned is a high-class humiliation of Chief Priest.

“Imagine another man taking care of a child you abandoned as a way of shaming you.Burnaboy’s move on that one is grand and very petty, I can’t deny that.”(NAN) (nannews.ng)