1000 persons with cataract to benefit from NNPC Foundation surgery

By Yetunde Fatungase

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Foundation has commenced its free cataract extraction surgery for 1000 people in states in the South-West region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the screening for the surgery began on Dec.

16 while the surgeries commenced on Monday.

Speaking with NAN, Dr Anne Amugo, the lead consultant physician to the Foundation, said that the initiative was intended to give back to society.

The consultant physician said that no fewer than 100 persons have been scheduled for surgery on Monday at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta.

Amugo said that surgeries would be performed at the FMC Abeokuta, Likosi Health center, Mosimi, FMC Joga and FMC Ajebo, all in Ogun

The four centers, she said, would cater to beneficiaries from the South-West states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti.

“Our team is working together to bring succour to Nigerians.

“Blindness brings darkness to a person’s life but the hope of restoring light is treasure you can’t imagine

“We have commenced the surgeries proper today, but we’ll have the formal flag off on Wednesday,” she said.

Also speaking, Dr Peter Abikoye, a Consultant Ophthalmologist, FMC Abeokuta, commended the initiative saying “it is worthy of emulation.”

He described it as a Christmas and New year gift for the elderly.

Abikoye said that surgeries had been performed on 50 persons while assuring that the other 50 would be completed before the end of work on Monday.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with NAN appreciated the foundation for finding it worthy to bless them with the initiative.

Mrs Omolayo Tijani, a teacher, expressed her happiness for benefiting from the free surgery.

Tijani said she had undergone screening in December 2024 and was happy to have had the surgery done on Monday morning.

Another beneficiary, Mr Isaac Ayanwale also expressed profound gratitude to the organisers, saying he had been running around to raise money for his cataract surgery before he heard about the initiative on radio.

He expressed hope of regaining his sight when he visits the hospital on Tuesday to remove the plaster on the eye. (NAN)