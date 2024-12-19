MD, others eulogise Sheyin for giving 35 years to NAN

Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and members of staff of the agency have eulogised Mr Ephraims Sheyin for giving

By Philip Yatai

Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), and members of staff of the agency have eulogised Mr Ephraims Sheyin for giving 35 years of his life to the agency.

Sheyin joined the service of the agency in 1989 as a reporter and rose through the ranks to the peak of his career as Editor-in-Chief (EIC) before he retired on Dec. 11.

At an event organised in his honour, Ali described Sheyin as a “professional journalist” who dedicated 35 years of his life to the service of the agency and mentoring young reporters.

He commended Sheyin for setting a minimum standard in the newsroom, adding that he was too valuable to be far away from the agency.

“For us in Africa and in Nigeria, we only celebrate people when they die, but you are lucky that you are being celebrated by people who look up to you.

“Having worked for 35 years in NAN, I have never seen greater loyalty, greater faithfulness in working in an agency for three and a half decades.

“This man deserves our praise,” said.

He added that with the testimonies from lots of his mentees, he would work out of the agency with his shoulders high.

According to him, the mark of a leader is the ability to develop other leaders and see their subordinates expressing abilities to carry on in their absence.

“That we have seen in Sheyin, and we thank him for that.”

Also, Mr Mufutau Ojo, who succeeded Sheyin as the EIC, said, “Love Sheyin or hate him, no one can deny his capacity.

“I agree with Chijioke when he said that the retired EIC could be ruthless sometimes because you need some element of ruthlessness to be able to succeed in the newsroom.”

Ojo expressed confidence that although Sheyin had retired, he would be busy in the media space and beyond because he had so much to offer.

Earlier, Mr Chijioke Okoronkwo, a Senior editor, described Sheyin as a “thoroughbred journalist” with impressive capacity.

“He is nice and friendly but could also be harsh and ruthless when need be,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Abiemwence Moru, Assistant Editor-in-Chief and Head of the Health and Gender Desk, said she had come thus far in the agency because of Sheyin’s mentorship.

“He groomed me to what I am today in the newsroom, and I will forever remain grateful,” she said.

For Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed-Aliyu, a Deputy Editor-in-Chief (DEIC) and Head of Newsroom, Sheyin was a dedicated journalist and a teacher.

“We all learnt from him,” she said.

Sharing a similar view, Mrs Ekemini Ladejobi, a Deputy Editor On Chief (DEIC) and Head of the Entertainment Desk, said that Sheyin was a mentor with a charming smile, adding that he corrects errors with love and respect.

Also, Mrs Ifeyinwa Omowole, a DEIC and Head of Editorial Operations, Lagos Office, commended Sheyin’s magnanimity and humane leadership as the Head of Lagos Operations.

According to her, his leadership style has strengthened love and unity among member staff, “and for the first time, we held a valedictory session in his honour in absentia.”

Reporters also took turns to share their experiences of how Sheyin brought out the best in them and encouraged them to be good at what they do for their own good and for the good of the agency.

Responding, Sheyin thanked all the members of staff for the accolades, saying, “I feel honoured for the show of love.

“Since I agreed to do the job when I was recruited in 1989, I decided to put the whole of myself inside it.

“The only thing I didn’t give NAN is what I didn’t have.”

He thanked Ali for all the support and expressed confidence that NAN would continue to flourish under his leadership.

He advised the senior editors in the agency to make decisions together and defend such decisions together.

This, according to him, will set a good example for younger reporters and editors to emulate, particularly on decisions relating to editorial operations. (NAN)