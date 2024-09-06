Malnutrition in Katsina State, a call to action — UNICEF Champions

The UNICEF Champions, Ali Nuhu and Rahama Sadau, have raised concern on malnutrition in Katsina State and called for action, in order to address the health problem in the state.

By Zubairu Idris





The duo stated this at a press briefing in continuation of the high-level advocacy mission of UNICEF to the state, on Thursday in Katsina.

Ali Nuhu, a renowned Kannywood actor, said that they visited some of the health facilities and interacted with parents on the health problem.

Nuhu revealed that what they saw during the visit was pathetic, hence the need for all stakeholders to intensify efforts to change the narration.

“Though the number of cases decreased over the years, some cases still need to be addressed.

“We didn’t believe that a huge amount of this could be found in Nigeria. All hands must be on deck,” he said.

He also called on parents to make sure that they present their children for routine immunisation because that was one of the tasks before them.

According to Nuhu, that will assist to reduce the number of children likely to be infected by diseases.

That, he said, would make the children better and healthier in the society.

“For those children diagnosed as malnourished, their parents should be taking them to health centers for collection of RUTF to become healthier,” Nuhu advised parents.

Though he appreciated the efforts of UNICEF in that regard, he called on the community, parents, governments and other partners to continue to do more.

On her part, actress Rahama Sadau, said she was really excited to partner with UNICEF as a champion on creating awareness to people on malnutrition.

“We didn’t believe that there are these cases that exist until we saw them with our eyes.

“My own is also a call to action. I am really excited to partner with UNICEF as a champion and create awareness about the implications of malnutrition and importance of taking care of our health,” she said

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN recallw that the Katsina State Government and UNICEF had procured N400 million ‘Ready to Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF)’ for the treatment of malnourished children in the state.

The UNICEF Country Representative, Ms. Cristian Munduate, on Wednesday, handed over the supplements to the government for distribution to the various treatment centres.

The 7,000 cartons of the RUTF, which were procured through Child Nutrition Match Fund, would be given to almost 8,000 children of under five years.(NAN)