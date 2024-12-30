Legal practitioner tasks landlords, agents on reasonable rent hike

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

A legal practitioner, Mr Oluwatobiloba Fatoki, has urged landlords and agents to always consider a reasonable rent increase and provide basic amenities and house maintenance for tenants.

Fatoki said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ibadan.

Fatoki, a former Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Spokesperson, called on landlords and agents to always comply with the existing tenancy laws.

He decried the poor level of implementation of the tenancy laws due to lack of awareness by tenants.

Fatoki identified bribery and corruption as well as limited resources as the factors affecting the implementation of laws guiding tenancy in the state.

He, however, called for the establishment of functional rent tribunal, affordable housing and effective rent regulation and monitoring to address rent hikes being experienced across the country,

He also stressed the need for incentives for property developers to build affordable housing and enlightenment of tenants on their rights and review of existing laws.

Fatoki emphasised the need for public-private partnership for affordable housing and policies to reduce inflation and stabilise the economy.

“There is a need to enhance urban planning and infrastructure development, increase access to housing finance and promote rent subsidies.

“Landlords and agents should comply with existing laws and regulations, consider reasonable rent increase and provide necessary amenities and maintenance.

“Tenants should be aware of their rights, report violations to authorities, seek legal redress when necessary and organise tenant associations,” Fatoki said.

He noted that the Oyo State Tenancy Law (2016) regulates advance payments.(NAN)