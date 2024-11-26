Lagos Security Trust Fund postpones 18th Annual Town Hall Meeting

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), has postponed the proposed Town Hall Meeting with Gov. Babatunde Sanwo-Olu earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, Nov. 28.

A statement by Dr Abdurrazaq Balogun, its Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, said that the meeting, which would focus on security, is now to hold on Dec. 18.

The statement was issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the meeting has “Data & Technology-Driven Security: The way forward”, as its theme.

Balogun said that the venue of the event – Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos – had also been changed to Lagos House at Ikeja, with the event scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

“The postponement is due to exigencies beyond our immediate control,” Balogun explained.

He urged invitees and members of the general public to kindly accept the apologies and regretted the inconvenience it might cause.

“We count on your usual support and cooperation as we look forward to the new date,” Balogun said.(NAN)