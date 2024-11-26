Tinubu not presenting budget Wednesday- NASS 

Mr Bullah Bi-Allah, the Director of Information, Secretary, Research and Information (SR&I), National Assembly, has denied the purported budget presentation by President Bola Tinubu

By Femi Ogunsdhola

Mr Bullah Bi-Allah, the Director of Information, Secretary, Research and Information (SR&I), National Assembly, has denied the purported budget presentation by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

Bi-Allah said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday following the news making the round that the president was billed to present the budget on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

He said such news credited to him was fake, baseless, and unfounded, urging the public to disregad it.

He said: “The attention of the Secretary, Research and Information (SR&I), National Assembly, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, has been drawn to the purported fake news credited to him.”

He added that the news alleged that “His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, will tomorrow Wednesday present the 2925 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly.”

According to him, the news circulating on both social and mainstream media and other outlets is false and should be disregarded.

“The secretary advised that any official inquiry and clarification should follow the official communication channels of the National Assembly.”

He said that NASS was yet to approve the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly by Tinubu.

He clarified that the MTEF approval would come before the official presentation of the 2025 budget.

He sai: “In view of the above, the SR&I warns peddlers of such information to desist forthwith from using his office to mislead members of the public.” (NAN)