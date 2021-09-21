Ganduje launches water, sanitation facility in Kano

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has inaugurated the “Warawa Living Lab Water Project,’ in Yandachi village of Warawa  Local Government Area in Kano State.

project was constructed by Natview Technology Innovation (NFTI) a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO).

Represented by Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru -Getso, Ganduje said that project would improve access to clean and safe drinking water and sanitation facilities in area.

state government has been working since inception to improve lives and to deliver basic social amenities to people of state.

state government has provided adequate water supply, pipe borne water, constructed boreholes in all nocks and corners in state.

“We will mobilise and enlighten affected community water storage system modalities to ensure effective utilisation of project.

“A project like is in tandem policies, programmes in making portable clean water available to communities so as to prevent diseases, improve sanitation and to enhance socio-economic wellbeing of populace’’, he said.

Earlier, Director Programme of NFTI, Mr Nuruddeen Maidoki, said project would improve school of children by allowing them attend schools rather than trek for a long distance to fetch drinking water.

“It would also help in reducing infant morbidity, mortality due to diarrhoea and other related diseases.

“This project is a pilot programme which will provide government data to make policy as regards to Agriculture, Education and Health care sectors’’, he said.(NAN)

