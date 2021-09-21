Ganduje launches water, sanitation facility in Kano

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has inaugurated the “Warawa Living Lab Water Project,’ in Yandachi village of Warawa Local Government Area in Kano State.

The project was constructed by the Natview Foundation Technology Innovation (NFTI) a Non-governmental Organisation (NGO).

Represented by Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, Ganduje said that the project would improve access to clean and safe drinking water and sanitation facilities in the area.

”The state government has been working since inception to improve lives and to deliver basic social amenities to people of the state.

”The state government has provided adequate water supply, pipe borne water, constructed boreholes in all nocks and corners in the state.

“We will mobilise and enlighten affected community on water storage system modalities to ensure effective utilisation of the project.

“A project like this is in tandem with policies, programmes in making portable clean water available to communities so as to prevent diseases, improve sanitation and to enhance socio-economic wellbeing of the populace’’, he said.

Earlier, the Director Programme of NFTI, Mr Nuruddeen Maidoki, said the project would improve school enrolment of the children by allowing them attend schools rather than trek for a long distance to fetch drinking water.

“It would also help in reducing infant morbidity, mortality due to diarrhoea and other related diseases.

“This project is a pilot programme which will provide government with data to make policy as regards to Agriculture, Education and Health care sectors’’, he said.(NAN)

