Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling 9-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday, ordered that a labourer, Moses Clement, who allegedly defiled a nine-year- girl be remanded in a correctional centre, legal advice.

Magistrate Emmanuel, who did not the plea of Clement, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the office of the of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Emmanuel who frowned at the high rate of rape of minors, adjourned the case until Oct. 12, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp  Chodi Leo, told the court that Clement committed the offence on Sept. 2, at Barnawa Kaduna State.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017. (NAN)

