Guarantor docked for allegedly aiding suspect to escape

A 42-year-old man, Peter Isaiah, who stood as guarantor on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly aiding a suspect who allegedly stole jewellery worth N10 million to escape.

The police charged Isaiah, whose address was not given with conspiracy and pervert course of justice but pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between January and March at No 18B, Eleruwa St., Wemabod, Ikeja.

Eruada alleged that the defendant who stood as guarantor to Joshua Edet, to work as a cleaner to Mrs Modupe Okusanya stole her jewellery worth N10 million.

He alleged that Isaiah helped Edet to escape and refuse to produce him after stealing the items with intent to pervert course of justice.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Folashade Oshikoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshikoya adjourned the case until Oct. 6 for mention. (NAN)

