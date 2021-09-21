Guarantor docked for allegedly aiding suspect to escape

September 21, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



 A 42--old man, Peter Isaiah, who stood as guarantor on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, aiding a suspect who allegedly stole jewellery N10 million to escape.

police Isaiah, whose address was not with conspiracy and pervert course of justice but pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, told court that defendant committed the between January and March at No 18B, Eleruwa St., Wemabod, Ikeja.

Eruada alleged that defendant who stood as guarantor to Joshua Edet, to work as a cleaner to Mrs Modupe Okusanya stole her jewellery N10 million.

He alleged that Isaiah helped Edet to escape and refuse to produce him after stealing with intent to pervert course of justice.

offence, he said, contravened provisions of sections 411 and 97 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Folashade Oshikoya admitted defendant to bail in sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oshikoya adjourned case until Oct. 6 for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,