 FRSC confirms 10 deaths in Kaduna-Abuja expressway accident

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command has confirmed the death of 10 persons in a road traffic crash on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway .

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander , (CC), Kabir Nadabo, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

Nadabo said the unfortunate road traffic

crash occurred at Kasari village along the expressway on Thursday.

He said, “A Toyota Hiace bus with registration number GDW190XA experienced a head on collision with a truck with registration number SMK 141XN, all commercial vehicles.

“A combined team of rescue operatives from RS1.114 Zhipe, RS1.16B Dutse Outpost, some officers from the Nigerian Police Force and some military personnel conducted the rescue.”

According to Nadabo, preliminary investigation revealed that 16 people were involved, with eight males and eight females.

He added, ” As at the time of rescue, six persons were confirmed deceased on the spot while six were not injured, and four were conveyed to the hospital at Rijana.”

Nadabo disclosed that on getting to the hospital, the injured all succumbed to their injuries, bringing the death toll to 10.

He said, “The cause of the road traffic crash was established to be wrongful overtaking and dangerous driving.

“It is worthy to mention that after the collision, the bus got set ablaze due to the impact of the crash, while those in the truck were not injured.”

Nadabo explained that the corps in the state was celebrating the ember season which recorded few fatalities as a result of road traffic crashes experienced.

“The command received this very tragic news, however, this will not make the corps relent in its mandate.

”Rather, we will strive more to engage transport unions and continue to aggressively sensitise the public to safe driving culture and general road behaviour.

“FRSC Kaduna will continue to reach out to the relevant stakeholders in the transport industry to caution drivers to shun road vices.

”They include overloading, speeding, dangerous driving, seat belt violation and driving under the influence of drugs, among others.

“Additionally, the sector command is strategizing on ways and methods to ensure an ever safer experience for road users in 2025, “he said.

Nadabo commended the Kaduna State Government for its continuous support to all FRSC activities in the state.

“The corps was able to record low crashes as well as promptly clear obstructions on the highway and enhance effective rescue operations particularly along the busy roads of Kaduna-Abuja and Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Expressways, “Nadabo said .

The sector commander appreciated journalists who have always worked with the corps in preaching the word of safety.(NAN)