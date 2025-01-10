2025: INEC seeks increased budgetary allocation, proposes N126bn

By Kingsley Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sought an increase in its budgetary allocation to N126billion, against the N40billion earmarked for it

in the 2025 budget estimates.

INEC Chairman , Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the request on Friday in Abuja at the budget defence session of Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters.

Mahmood ,in his presentation ,said elections in Nigeria had become huge burden, requiring adequate funding.

“Our proposal for the 2025 budget, the provision requires the sum of over N126 billion.

” We have the document that has provided details ,line- by- line details ,on how we intend to spend the 126 billion.

“We would like the support of the National Assembly to enable us achieve our responsibilities in the first line charge and most of these responsibilities are constitutional.

” In a nutshell, the N40billion budget envelope given to us for 2025 , will not cover one third of projected expenses which totally amounts to over N126billion .

” Aside the off- cycle elections for 21 constituencies to be filled through bye – elections and the Anambra Governorship election this year , personnel cost alone on account of new minimum wage , will gulp the N40 billion budgetary envelope”, he said .

He said the inadequacy of the N40 billion budget envelope made the electoral body to receive intervention funds of N10.5billion for Edo and Ondo elections in 2024 and another N500million for bye – elections on affected constituencies in 2024.e

Members of the committee, in their individual submissions, assured that the proposed sum would be appropriated in the 2025 fiscal year.

Sen. Ireti Kingibe, in her submission, said the situation was not about looking for the N126billion for INEC in 2025 fiscal year ,but providing it.

The committee thereafter resolved into a closed-door session with the INEC Chairman and National Commissioners to deliberate further on how to source the funds and appropriate it in 2025 budget .(NAN)