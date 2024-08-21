Forum to engage FG on double taxation in hospitality industry

By Priscilla Osaje

The Hotel Owners Forum Abuja (HOFA), said it would engage the Federal Government towards addressing the issue of double taxation in the hospitality industry in the country.

Mrs Funmi Kazeem, the President of the Forum, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

NAN reports that hotels used to pay about 29 different taxes, but with the Memorandum of Understanding (M0U) signed with AMAC and HOFA, the taxes were reduced to nine.

Kazeem said that though the Federal Government had shown the willingness to address the challenge, she hope that this would bring succour to the players in the long run.

According to her, the issue of double taxation has been a significant concern for the hospitality sector in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said that the forum has been actively engaging government agencies to address the problem headlong.

“We have been engaging relevant government agencies to address this challenge. The government has shown willingness to listen and collaborate.

“While no definitive solution has been implemented yet, we are hopeful that ongoing discussions will lead to a favorable outcome for all stakeholders in the near future,” she said.

Kazeem further said that ensuring the safety and comfort of international business owners in the country was a top priority for the sector.

“We are working closely with security agencies to enhance the security framework around hotels and other hospitality establishments in the FCT.

“The government has also been proactive in deploying additional resources to safeguard critical areas.

“We will continue to advocate for more robust security measures to protect our guests and our businesses,” she added.

Kazeem said that during the period of protest in the FCT, the forum put in place several measures to ensure the safety of both guests and staff of the hotels.

She said that internal security protocols were also enhanced and coordinated with local law enforcement agents for rapid response.

The president said that the forum also provided additional training for members of staff on how to handle emergencies.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and are prepared to take any necessary actions to protect our establishments and everyone within them,“she said.(NAN)