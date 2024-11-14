FEC proposes N47.9trn 2025 Budget

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has proposed the sum of N47.9 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year for submission to the National Assembly on Monday.





By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu disclosed this after the Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the Council pegged the price of crude oil at 75 dollar per barrel and proposed N1400 as exchange rate to a dollar with oil production put at 2.06million barrels per day.

Bagudu said that the budget proposal included new borrowings of N9.2 trillion to finance the budget deficit in 2025.

The minister added that with the growth rate of 3.19 per cent as at the second quarter of 2024, the Federal Government would continue to tackle Inflation, strengthen economic resilience and provide more support for the economy.

He also said that government would continue to support high employment generation sectors, improve business environment and effective implementation of youths development and social investment programmes.

Bagudu also disclosed that FEC reviewed the 2024 Budget implementation and acknowledged that the review revealed promising in revenue collection and expenditure management.

” Despite lacks in prorated target, the overall trajectory shows that fiscal effort are on track with key non-oil streams performing better than anticipated.

Similarly, the minister said FEC approved the medium term expenditure framework and the fiscal strategy paper to be submitted to the NASS.

” This is in addition to the bills that are already at the National Assembly, the Economic Stabilisation Bill and Tax Reforms Bill , which we believe we will have a very strong growth in 2025,” he said. (NAN)