Take more Active Role against Corruption – ICPC Chairman tells Women, Youth

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN), has urged women and youth to take a more active role in the fight against corruption and other social vices in Nigeria.

The ICPC Chairman, in his welcome address at a one-day workshop for women and youth on corruption prevention with the theme: “Women and Youth Alliance Against Corruption” held at the Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja on Thursday highlighted that women and youth disproportionately experience the effects of corruption in society.

He stated that the Conference was put together as a pivotal event dedicated to empowering two key groups—women and young people—in the fight against corruption stressing that “today’s workshop is not just an event; it is a crucial platform that aims to highlight the pivotal roles that women and youth play in the fight against corruption”.

According to him, “By uniting our voices and resources, we can amplify our impact and drive meaningful change in our communities. Engaging women and young people in this battle is essential, as they are often the first to feel the effects of corruption, yet they hold the keys to innovative solutions and transformative leadership.

He said that “today’s workshop stands as a pillar of public engagement, fully aligned with the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act of 2000, the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, and the ICPC Strategic Action Plan 2024-2028”.

Dr. Aliyu noted that the ICPC was committed to leveraging technology for mobilisation, building inclusive coalitions, and empowering marginalised voices to foster a more just and equitable society.

He went further that “by engaging women and youth, our over-arching objective is for our anti-corruption efforts to become more diverse, inclusive, and sustainable, leading to enhanced credibility, increased public support, innovative solutions, long-term impact and, of course, an unbiased and impartial society for Nigerians.

The ICPC boss enjoined those attending the event to participate actively in the panel discussions that follow, as their contributions would be “invaluable in shaping our collective efforts and formulating actionable recommendations to be captured in our communique”.

In her speech at the event, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu said that when corruption thrives, “it is the most vulnerable among us—women, children, and marginalized communities—who bear the heaviest burden. It is for their sake, and the future of our beloved country, that we must remain resolute in our efforts to combat this scourge.”

The First Lady said, “As we gather today, let us reflect on the words of our elders: ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ In the same vein, it takes the collective will of the entire nation to defeat corruption. We cannot leave this battle to government agencies alone”.

Continuing, she noted, “It is a fight that requires the active participation of civil society, the private sector, and—most importantly—our young people. The vibrancy, creativity, and determination of our youth are invaluable assets in this struggle.”

She charged the Women and youth to be at the forefront of this fight against corruption in the country, stressing, “We must move beyond the desire to have our voices heard and step into roles where our actions can make a difference. It is time for us to take our place as leaders, advocates, and reformers.”

“The challenges we face today—whether they be in schools, workplaces, or our communities—call for our courage and determination. We must work towards creating safe spaces for our sisters and daughters, ensuring that their dignity is upheld and their rights protected” she remarked.

She lamented the growing issue of sexual exploitation in our educational institutions and workplaces adding that “this menace not only violates the rights of women but also threatens the moral fabric of our society. As female leaders, legislators, and advocates, we must use our influence to push for legislation and policies that address these injustices head-on. A society that respects and values the contributions of women will undoubtedly flourish”.

Speaking directly to young leaders at the event, Senator Tinubu, urged them to see the event “as a call to action. You have the knowledge, energy, and innovation needed to lead the charge against corruption. The challenges we face are complex and dynamic, but so too is your potential to drive change”.

She disclosed that the National and State Assemblies are working tirelessly to update our laws to address new trends in corruption adding that it was up to them to ensure that these laws translate into real change through advocacy, transparency, and accountability.

While commending the ICPC and its leadership for their unwavering commitment to the cause of anti-corruption, she said that the Commission’s efforts in fostering collaborations with other anti-corruption agencies, civil society, and the private sector have been pivotal in advancing this agenda, noting with delight, “I am confident that under the capable leadership of the Honourable Chairman, the ICPC will continue to make great strides in this fight”.

The conference brings together leaders, activists, policymakers, and community members to address the unique challenges women and youth face in combating corruption.

Through workshops, panel discussions, and networking sessions, the conference aims to equip participants with tools, strategies, and support networks to promote transparency, integrity, and accountability within their communities and institutions.